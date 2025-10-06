Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Diwali 2025 Calendar: When is Dhanteras, Kali Chaudas, Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, Bhaiya Dooj and Chhath Puja? Check complete list of dates here

Diwali 2025 runs from October 18, featuring Dhanteras, Kali Chaudas, Diwali, and more. The festive spirit continues till Chhath Puja on October 28.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 05:17 PM IST

Diwali 2025 Calendar: When is Dhanteras, Kali Chaudas, Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, Bhaiya Dooj and Chhath Puja? Check complete list of dates here
Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of India’s most cherished celebrations, a time when homes are lit with diyas, hearts filled with devotion, and families come together to celebrate prosperity and positivity. Every year, the Diwali festival stretches over several days, beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj.

Let’s take a look at the complete Diwali 2025 calendar and the meaning behind each day.

Dhanteras: October 18, 2025

The festival begins with Dhanteras, a day devoted to wealth and prosperity. On this day, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, the God of health, and Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth. Buying gold, silver, or utensils on Dhanteras is believed to bring good luck and financial growth.

Kali Chaudas: October 19, 2025

Known as Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali in many regions. It is said that on this day, Lord Krishna destroyed the demon Narakasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Diwali (Lakshmi Puja): October 20, 2025

Diwali, also known as Deepawali or the Lakshmi Puja day. It is the most auspicious day when Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, is worshipped. Homes are adorned with lamps, candles, and rangoli patterns. People wear new clothes, prepare sweets, and exchange gifts with family and friends.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: When is Deepawali - October 20 or 21? Know date, rituals, significance and more

Govardhan Puja: October 22, 2025

After Diwali, the fourth day is celebrated as Govardhan Puja, marking the day Lord Krishna lifted Mount Govardhan to protect the villagers of Gokul from heavy rains. This day emphasises gratitude toward nature and humility in faith.

Bhai Dooj: October 23, 2025

The fifth day of the Diwali festival is Bhai Dooj, a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters apply a tilak on their brothers’ foreheads and pray for their long lives, while brothers give gifts and promise to protect them.

Chhath Puja: October 27, 2025

After Diwali, people in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of eastern India celebrate Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya (the Goddess of Energy). Devotees observe fasting and offer prayers to the setting and rising sun on riverbanks.

ALSO READ: Diwali, Chhath Puja 2025: Check history, dates, significance and more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
