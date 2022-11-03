Search icon
Woman IAS officer dances to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's 'Nagada Sang Dhol' song, video goes viral

In the video shared on Facebook, Divya S Iyer, who is said to be the DM of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, can be seen dancing her heart out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 08:01 AM IST

Photo via Facebook screengrab

Viral video is all part of big trends these days, especially when it comes to videos of IAS officers. Currently, an old video of a woman IAS officer is going viral in which she can be seen dancing to 'Nagada Sang Dhol' song. The IAS officer has been identified as Divya S Iyer.

In the video shared on Facebook, Divya S Iyer, who is said to be the DM of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, can be seen dancing her heart out to the song from Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'.

Watch the video here

As per reports, Divya S Iyer was overlooking the preparations for the art festival of Mahatma Gandhi University (MG University) in Kerala when the students were practicing the dance on 'Nagada Sang Dhol'. 

The IAS officer, however, could not control herself and joined the students for a fun-filled impromptu dance. The IAS officer’s dance video went viral after Ajin Pathanamthitta shared it on his Facebook page. It was captioned as saying, "Dance moves of the District Collector with the students."

Impressed by Divya S Iyer’s down-to-earth nature and her dance, netizens are now commenting and sharing the video appreciating Iyer's zest and enthusiasm. 

