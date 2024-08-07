Twitter
Diver swims alongside majestic blue whale in viral video, internet loves it

A diver in the Maldives captured a breathtaking moment swimming alongside a blue whale, sharing the experience in a viral Instagram video that has garnered over 18 million views.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 07:25 AM IST

Diver swims alongside majestic blue whale in viral video, internet loves it
In an extraordinary encounter that left the internet spellbound, a diver in the Maldives had the once-in-a-lifetime experience of swimming alongside a majestic blue whale. The awe-inspiring moment was captured in a breathtaking video, shared on Instagram by the diver, Laikko, which has already amassed over 18 million views.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The video showcases the diver gliding effortlessly beside the massive blue whale, a scene so surreal it feels like a dream. The short clip beautifully captures not only the sheer size and grace of the whale but also the mesmerizing beauty of marine life, offering viewers a rare and intimate glimpse into the ocean’s wonders.

"The best moment of my life gliding along with the largest animal on earth blue whale," Laikko captioned the post, summing up the magical experience.

The internet quickly fell in love with the video, with many users expressing their amazement at the stunning sight. "Probably one of the most beautiful moments I have ever seen in my entire life. Left me breathless," one viewer commented, echoing the sentiments of many.

However, not everyone was left in awe—some viewers admitted to being more than a little terrified by the encounter. "How do people find courage to do this?! I’m terrified just looking at this," wrote one user, capturing a mix of admiration and fear.

"This is so majestic," added another, perfectly summing up the general reaction to this extraordinary underwater moment.

