Viral

Discovery on Mars: Smiley face-shaped salt deposit found, scientists say it indicates....

A smiley face-shaped salt deposit on Mars may hold clues to ancient life sparking scientific interest.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 09:28 PM IST

Discovery on Mars: Smiley face-shaped salt deposit found, scientists say it indicates....
Smiley face-shaped salt deposit found on Mars
Smiley face-shaped salt deposit on found Mars: A peculiar discovery on Mars has sparked intrigue among scientists: a salt deposit in the shape of a smiley face. While it may appear playful, this formation could hold vital clues to one of the Red Planet's most profound mysteries—whether life once existed there. Billions of years ago, Mars was a planet with vast lakes and rivers that eventually disappeared during a catastrophic global freeze. Now, researchers believe that this smiley face-shaped salt deposit might be harboring the remnants of hardy microbes, potentially Mars’ last surviving life forms.

This discovery comes from the European Space Agency's ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, a Martian satellite dedicated to searching for signs of life. The orbiter has captured stunning images of chloride salt deposits scattered across Mars' arid surface. These deposits, believed to be the remnants of ancient water bodies, offer scientists a window into the planet's distant past. By studying them, researchers can learn more about Mars' historical climate, geology, and potential habitability.

In a social media post, the European Space Agency (ESA) highlighted the significance of these findings with a playful caption: "Why so serious?" The post emphasized that Mars, once a world of rivers, lakes, and possibly oceans, now reveals its secrets through these chloride salt deposits. The discovery of nearly a thousand potential sites across the Martian surface is offering new insights into the planet's climate history and its potential to have supported life billions of years ago.

Valentin Bickel, a planetary scientist at the University of Bern in Switzerland, led the recent research on these salt deposits, which was published in the journal Scientific Data. Bickel explained that Mars entered a cold era after losing its magnetic field, which caused the planet to lose its atmosphere. This led to the evaporation and freezing of its water, with some becoming trapped within the surface. Over time, the water's disappearance left behind mineral fingerprints in the form of these salt deposits. Bickel further noted that very salty waters could have provided a haven for life, as high salt concentrations allow water to remain liquid at temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius.

This discovery is a significant step forward in understanding Mars' potential for past life and continues to fuel scientific curiosity about the Red Planet's mysterious history.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
