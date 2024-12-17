The discovery has been a breakthrough in understanding the Ptolemy period which was jointly made by Egyptian-Spanish archaeological mission led by the University of Barcelona and the Institute of Ancient Near Eastern Studies.

An archaeological mission revealed various mysterious Ptolemaic-period (332-30 BC) tombs in Al-Bahnasa archeological site in southern Egypt's Minya province, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The discovery has been a breakthrough in understanding the Ptolemy period which was jointly made by Egyptian-Spanish archaeological mission led by the University of Barcelona and the Institute of Ancient Near Eastern Studies.

The discovery unveiled various graves, mysterious mummies and items kept in the burial. What made the discovery special was finding tongues and nails made of gold. These have been found particularly in some mummies. They total 13 in numbers. A rectangular stone burial well was also found and a cemetery consisting of over a dozen mummies laid in a line as if to show that the room was used as a massive grave.

Mohamed Ismail Khalid, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA), called the discovery a big breakthrough in the history of Al-Behnsa. He further said that this discovery was special because antiquities have been found in big amounts of gold with mummies. These gold tongues and nails symbolise belief of the people of the antiquities in life after death. The items kept in the grave with mummies are believed to be preparations for the afterlife.

The burial practices and religious beliefs of the Ptolemy period can be studied by these objects and inscriptions. An official statement said that the tombs consist of colourful decorations, several mummies, and beautiful inscriptions.