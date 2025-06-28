A social media user post several pictures of Mahodiya village in Madhya Pradesh which is the actual location where Amazon's Panchayat web series shooting was done. Netizens have flooded comment section asking for more pictures.

The fourth season of Amazon’s web series Panchayat was recently launched on May 26 and has since witnessed big viewership on the OTT platform

While many still believe that village Phulera does exist in the state of Uttar Pradesh, however, a recent viral post on X has given clarity around this belief. The post shows the actual filming location of the popular OTT show ‘Panchayat’. And it is not in the fictional village of Phulera, in Uttar Pradesh but in Mahodiya village, situated in Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh. This has sparked interest from the public in this village. Shubhendu, a user on X, took a trip to Mahodiya and shared several pictures from the location, now made famous after the show, on X.

Actual location of Phulera village

Notably, the fourth season of Amazon’s web series Panchayat was recently launched on May 26 and has since witnessed big viewership on the OTT platform. Its earlier seasons also became popular due to its relatable characters and simple story.

The most relevant and highlighted picture from Subhendu’s photo thread was the image of the iconic Panchayat office (bearing the real name “Gram Panchayat Mahodiya”), other pictures included the now-famous road from the series, the village temple, library, water tank, and Pradhan Ji's house. A caption read: “This road can make people win or lose elections. Hopefully the new MLA will release money for the road to be built.”

What made his post even more interesting was his detailed caption below every picture which clearly showed a panned view of these specific locations. He started with a road of the village ‘welcoming’ people as the caption reads, “Welcome to the Phulera village’. He even captioned a famous dialogue from Bhushan Sharma, “Ae Bhutkun make three cup teas.”

Viral Panchayat post

The post has gone massively viral as it crossed over 1 million views with viewers flooding the comment section asking for more images. A user asked him, “Could you spot Vidhayak ka ghar, Sitaara, the horse, BumBahadur's pigeon farm, and Vikaas ka ghar, writing on the wall 'do bache meethi kheer, usse jyada bawaseer?’”

“Very nice... Missing the solar lamp (at Panchayat Office & Pradhan res) & washing area, though,” wrote another user.