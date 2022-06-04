Disable boy walks over 2 kms to reach school in J-K, unable to use wheelchair due to bad road

Video of disabled boy walking to school goes viral

A video of a Jammu and Kashmir boy has caught the attention of social media. In the video, a boy wearing a white shirt and blue pants and a bag on his shoulders is seen heading to school on one leg.

Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Nowgam Mawer village despite his disability is determined to reach any miles to fulfil his dreams.

The 14 years old boy covers more than 2 kilometres to reach school every day balancing on one leg.

He is currently studying 9th standard at Government Secondary School Nowgam. Reportedly, Parvaiz lost his second limb at the age of 2 from major burn injuries.

Although the government has provided him with a wheelchair, unfortunately, he is unable to use it due to the bad condition of the roads in his village.

#WATCH| Specially-abled boy walks to school on one leg to pursue his dreams in J&K's Handwara. He has to cover a distance of 2km while balancing on a one leg



Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb,I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life, Parvaiz said pic.twitter.com/yan7KC0Yd3 June 3, 2022

