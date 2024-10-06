Dinner with Kim Jong Un or George Soros? Jaishankar's witty response goes viral

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar’s, witty response to a rapid-fire question at a recent event has gone viral. During the session, Jaishankar was asked to choose between two figures for a hypothetical dinner: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un or billionaire George Soros.

“One person you wish to have dinner with - Kim Jong-Un or George Soros?” asked the presenter.

In response, Jaishankar replied, “I think this is Navratri, I am fasting,” sparking laughter from both the audience and the presenter.

George Soros is a polarising figure in India, often accused by right-wing groups of funding anti-India activities and supporting global regime changes to push the West’s agenda.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar is known for delivering sharp and thoughtful responses on the world stage, especially when addressing difficult topics.

His firm defence of India's decision to continue importing oil from Russia during the Ukraine conflict had silenced critics. In April 2022, when asked about India's oil purchases, he pointed out that Europe's consumption far exceeded India’s.

“If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I suggest you focus on Europe. We do buy some energy for our security, but our total purchases for a month are likely less than what Europe buys in an afternoon,” he said at the time.

Jaishankar’s latest remark once again demonstrates his ability to address tough questions with humour and clarity.