'Din ban gaya': Video of baby elephant taking bath in a tub filled with water goes viral

On Wednesday, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share this clip of baby jumbo heartily enjoying a water shower.

New Delhi: There is no doubting that the internet is a better place because of its abundance of beautiful videos. We recently came across this adorable video of a baby elephant that will leave you delighted. Well, the charming video shows a baby elephant bathing in a tub of water. The elephant appears to be completely enjoying its bath. On Wednesday, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share this clip of baby jumbo heartily enjoying a water shower. The 17-second clip has been viewed over 21,000 times so far.

Watching this baby elephant enjoying its bath is so much fun pic.twitter.com/H9b5P2sg7W — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 12, 2023

The newborn elephant can be seen in the footage has taken a dive in the water-filled tub. When it enters the tub for its bath routine, it immediately submerges itself in the water. The elephant's sportive actions indicate that it is truly joyous and enjoying itself.

“Watching this baby elephant enjoying its bath is so much fun,” Nanda captioned the clip.

Netizens adored this video and left several comments to share their feelings. "Awww. It's so cute," one person said. "Hahaha. He's having so much fun," another user said.

Here are more reactions on the clip: