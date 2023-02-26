Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Din ban gaya': Kid plays with cat, adorable viral video will soothe your soul

The viral video shows a heartwarming interaction between a small boy and a cat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

'Din ban gaya': Kid plays with cat, adorable viral video will soothe your soul
screengrab

New Delhi: If you are battling blues of some sort, a video of a little boy and a cat that has  surfaced on social media today will definitely soothe your soul. More so, if you are an cat lover, we are sure you will end up watching the adorable clip on loop. The clip shared on Twitter by a handle named @Buitengebied shows a heartwarming interaction between a small boy and a cat. Before we describe the clip, you need to watch it first:

In the now-viral video, a boy can be seen playing with a cat The clip is really adorable to see and the boy's cute reaction will make you chuckle. 

After watching the video, which received thousands of likes and views within hours of its release, the internet is ecstatic. Netizens were super delighted after watching the clip and shared their heartfelt reactions in the comment section.

"I do a happy dance every time I see this kind of adorable clip," one user commented. "I'm convinced all animals believe kids are so helpful," said another. "That really made me smile," said a third. "Two innocent best friends," another said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
India vs Australia: IND beat AUS by six wickets, go 2-0 up in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Aero India 2023: HAL and DRDO to showcase Tejas MK2, Hawk-i and other Made-in-India aircraft
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stone pelting at Bengaluru-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train, glass window damaged
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.