Dilwale Dumbbell Le Jaayenge! Bride hits the gym before wedding, WATCH viral video

It's wedding season and the internet is flooded with videos of brides and grooms doing amazing, cool, funny and weird things during weddings and also before. Pre-wedding shoots are a rage and couples go to any make it the most memorable memory.

While many shoots are all mushy and full of love, this video of a bride hitting the gym for her pre-wedding shoot is winning the Internet and how!

In the video, the to-be bride is dressed in her bridal finery and is seen working out with dumbells and other gym equipment.

Check out the video here:

Pre-wedding shoot...



Aaj raaz khula himmat ka....... pic.twitter.com/1d9bJDVMqa — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) November 19, 2021

The video was shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on his Twitter account and netizens certainly can't keep calm! This video has been viewed more than 17,000 times so far and netizens have the most hilarious comments with one user writing, "Baaratiyon ka swagat protein shake se hoga." Another user wrote, "Dilwale Dumble Le Jaayenge."