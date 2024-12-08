The video features a packed metro carriage of concert attendees passionately singing along and extending the excitement of the night.

Bengaluru experienced an unforgettable night as Diljit Dosanjh's concert thrilled fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere. The Punjabi pop star's performance energised the audience, but it was the impromptu singalong that erupted on the Bengaluru metro afterwards that captured the attention of the internet.

After the concert was over, Bengaluru Metro extended its services, operating trains across the city until midnight to accommodate fans. An unexpectd scene unfolded as a viral video showcased fass on the metro swaying and singing along to Diljit Dosanjh’s hit song "Ikk Kudi." This spontaneous singalong brought the concert atmosphere into the city metro, allowing everyone to share in the joyous moment together.

The video has gained over 2,00,000 views, capturing the vibrant energy of the crowd as they sing along, creating a celebratory atmosphere in the train. Social media reactions have flooded in, with users sharing their excitement and admiration. One user said, "This is the kind of energy we need every day," while another said, "Bengaluru's spirit is unmatchable, from the concert to the metro! Pure joy!" Many fans recounted their own experiences, with one saying, "I was there on that train – the vibe was unreal. It felt like one big family enjoying the music together."

The song Ikk-Kudi is from Alia Bhatt- Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab. The film was released in 2016.

Meanwhile, the night took a surprising twist when Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made a surprise appearance at the concert, leaving fans in awe. Photos and videos of her enjoying the event quickly went viral on social media. Adding to the excitement, Diljit Dosanjh shared a lighthearted video on Instagram, skilfully promoting Padukone’s skincare line. "This is the secret to my beautiful skin," he said, sparking laughter and applause from the audience.