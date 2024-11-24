Isha Ambani often steals the spotlight with her on-point fashion sense and unmatched style statement.

Isha Ambani often steals the spotlight with her on-point fashion sense and unmatched style statement. Recently, she attended an award show - where she was seen wearing 50-carat diamond earrings and a ring - setting true fashion goals.

A jeweler, named Dhrumit Merulia, often posts videos on his Instagram channel, reflecting his views on celebrity jewellery pieces. In a recent video, he shared his take on Isha's blinding earrings.

Merulia said that even being a jeweler, he had never known such big diamonds could fit in studs! Notably, he also remarked that Isha has previously worn 50-carat diamonds or bigger before, that’s usually on necklaces or drop earrings.

"The most common diamond size for studs is one carat. And today, the natural version would cost you Rs 141 crores", he said.

Merulia further said that the "crazy part" is that she has a ring to go with those studs.

"Isha Ambani is a big fan of diamonds and we could clearly see that during his brother, Anant’s wedding. She once wore a 14 Carat Cushion Cut Diamond on her head, as a hair piece. I have often seen her wearing diamond that are 50 Carats or bigger but that’s usually on necklaces or Drop earrings but today also studs", the clip was captioned.

Not the first time Isha's jewellery pieces are in the news

This is not the first time Isha Ambani has stolen the show with her beautiful jewellery pieces.

During her younger brother Anant Ambani's wedding festivities, she was seen wearing a Navratna necklace - that featured all nine precious stones of Indian astrology: ruby, emerald, sapphire, yellow sapphire (pukhraj), diamond, pearl, coral (moonga), jade, and hessonite (gomed).