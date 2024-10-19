A Google techie has claimed that she was rejected for a job role due to a rather unconventional reason. Let's find out.

Annu Sharma, a Delhi-based software engineer at Google, has taken to social media to share a rather unconventional rejection letter from a startup. In a surprising turn of events, she claimed that she was rejected for a job for being "too good", which has left the netizens shocked.

She hilariously wrote, "Didn’t know you could be rejected for being too good.” The rejection letter, posted by Sharma, highlighted that her qualifications "surpassed the role requirements".

"After reviewing your resume, we realised that your qualifications significantly surpass the role requirements. Our experience indicates that candidates with higher qualifications often find the work unfulfilling and tend to leave shortly after joining,” the letter read.

Here's how netizens reacted

The netizens seem to be taking the post with a pinch of salt. Many hilariously commented on the post, which has so far garnered 78.9 k views.

"Suffering from success", a user wrote.

"Being too good should be a compliment, not a reason for rejection!" another wrote.

A third jokingly wrote, “Next time, just put ‘not too good’ on your resume!”