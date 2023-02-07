Did Youtuber Armaan Malik get married for the third time? Pregnant wives Payal, Kritika reveal truth

Youtuber Armaan Malik, who has made headlines several times because of his lifestyle with two official wives and one rumored ex-wife, recently was in the news again for a video that he uploaded where he reportedly got married for the third time.

Armaan Malik, who is a famous Youtuber and social media influencer, has two official wives – Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. As per their social media posts, the two wives of Malik are pregnant at the same time, while Armaan already has a son from his previous marriage.

Armaan was recently trolled savagely for posting photos of his two wives, both of whom are expecting children from him. The two women in the photo were showing off their baby bumps. Now, a new viral video by the trio is taking the internet by storm.

In a Youtube video, Armaan Malik can be seen with a third wife and has reportedly gotten married again. The third wife is named Lakshya and can be seen standing next to Armaan, while his current two wives are arguing as she is introduced.

The clip of Armaan Malik getting married again went crazy viral and garnered more than four million views since its release last week. Now, the two wives have come out and broken their silence on the alleged third marriage of Armaan Malik.

In the video, Armaan Malik can be seen revealing to his current wives Payal and Kritika that the third marriage was actually a prank after the high-voltage drama erupted on camera. Despite the clarification, the two women seem hurt and threaten to throw him out of the house.

So the truth behind the viral video is that Armaan Malik actually did not get married for the third time, and the video was just a prank on his current two wives.

In a recent Instagram post, Armaan is seen posing with his two wives and one child, where both Payal and Kritika Malik can be seen flaunting baby bumps, revealing that they are pregnant at the same time.

