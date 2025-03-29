Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam recently visited veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani, aka LK Advani, and exchanged heartfelt moments with him.

Like LK Advani, Sonu Nigam's mother Shobha Nigam, too, has Sindhi roots and therefore, his family has a great liking for Sindhi cuisine, the singer shared.

In a post on Instagram, Sonu Nigam was seen posing with LK Advani and his daughter, Pratibha Advani. What further captured netizens' attention was that the veteran BJP leader was seen enjoying the singer's iconic hit - Abhi Mujhmein Kahin - from the movie Agneepath.

The legendary singer further stated that Pratibha Advani cooked delicious Sindhi food to welcome him. "Roots Revisited (3/4) - 24th March, 2025.Pratibha Advani and L K Advani ji have been a part of my life from a very long time and that's why I decided to stay an extra day after my DTU Concert to have lunch with them. Since my mother was brought up amongst Sindhis, Sindhi food has been a major part of our childhood. Pratibha knows it and that's why she very sweetly cooked Sindhi Kadi for me besides Dal Pakvaan."

Sonu Nigam also lauded LK Advani and said that he is as beautiful as he's always been. "Advani ji, is 97. And he is as beautiful as he's always been. My loved extended family", wrote the singer.

LK Advani, 97, is a veteran BJP leader who played a pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the 1990s. Advani, a former deputy Prime Minister, has also been honoured with the country's highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna.