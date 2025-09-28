Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Did You know high heels were originally worn by men? Here’s how the trend evolved over time

Persian horsemen also wore one-inch heels as a symbol of wealth and power.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 09:13 PM IST

Did You know high heels were originally worn by men? Here’s how the trend evolved over time
High heels were originally made only for men! Can you believe it? Nowadays, stilettos and high heels are widely associated with women's style and feminine sexuality. However, men wore high heels long before women began wearing them. High heels were first worn by Persian soldiers in the 10th century to elevate their feet and provide stability while shooting bows and arrows. Since then, men's heels have symbolized high social status, military prowess, and fashionable taste.

Persian horsemen also wore one-inch heels as a symbol of wealth and power. Persian soldiers and immigrants brought this shoe trend to Europe, which became fashionable. Later, European aristocrats adopted this new trend as a powerful military strategy to appear taller.

Louis XIV was known as the King of Heels. During his reign, it was believed that the higher and redder the heel, the more powerful the wearer. However, he passed a law in 1670 that only the nobility could wear heeled shoes. The king wore shoes with red heels or soles. Members of his court were also permitted to wear red heels.

At that time, women aspired to adopt masculine elements in their fashion, such as cutting their hair short and wearing hats. Therefore, women began wearing heels to emulate men's styles. Women's heels were narrower, more decorative, and higher than men's heels.

In the 17th century, men began to abandon brightly colored clothing, jewellery, and exquisite fabrics, adopting practical and restrained clothing. They began emphasising practicality and rationality over luxury and fashion, a practice known as the Noble Man's Sacrifice. Since then, distinguishing men and women based on their appearance has become a prominent trend.

The intellectual movement began to stereotype men as rational and practical, while women were emotional and foolish. By 1740, men had stopped wearing heels. The demand for sophisticated, practical, and simple clothing halted the fashion for high heels among men.

Heels returned in the mid-19th century, when men began wearing low-heeled cowboy boots and platform shoes. Furthermore, the era of high heels has also passed. Men wearing high heels were considered a symbol of power, wealth, and masculinity, but gender discrimination has exacerbated this trend in today's world.

Also read: Navratri 2025: How garba started? Know its link to girl's first menstruation

 

