Did you know by planting Malabar neem tree you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years? Here's how

Known for its durability and termite resistance, Malabar neem wood is favored for plywood production, ensuring consistent market demand. Know how you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years by planting this tree.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 01:07 PM IST

Did you know by planting Malabar neem tree you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years? Here's how
You should earn money through your hard work, but think how wonderful it would be if we could earn Rs 1 crore in ten years just by planting a tree. Malabar neem, or Melia Dubia, is emerging as a highly profitable choice for farmers and wood growers, due to its quick production of quality timber. Experts note that the tree can mature to produce several quintals of wood within a decade.

Why the demand of Malabar neem tree has increased?

Known for its durability and termite resistance, Malabar neem wood is favored for plywood production, ensuring consistent market demand.

The plywood industry favors Malabar neem because, in contrast to slower-growing woods like rosewood, teak, or mahogany, this tree reaches commercial usability within 6 to 10 years. Farmers can thus generate income much sooner compared to traditional hardwood trees.

Malabar neem wood finds extensive use in construction, agricultural tools, roof planks, tea boxes, matchsticks, pencils, musical instruments, and, crucially, plywood. Its versatile applications and guaranteed market value make it an appealing choice for cultivators seeking dependable profits.

Medicinal plant expert Ravikant Pandey from West Champaran, Bihar, provides guidance on nursery preparation. He recommends filling polybags with a mixture of soil, vermicompost, and husk, and planting seeds at a shallow depth. Regular, light watering is necessary until germination, followed by scheduled irrigation.

To prepare for extensive farming, the land needs to be ploughed, leveled, and ready for planting nursery-grown saplings. According to farmer reports, a single Malabar neem tree can generate up to Rs 7,000 within six years. Planting 350 trees per acre can produce roughly 10 quintals of wood, which can result in earnings of over Rs 24 lakh.

How by planting Malabar neem tree one can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years?

The financial opportunities increase considerably over time. By the tenth year, Malabar neem wood is sold directly to furniture companies for approximately Rs 1,000 per square foot. A mature tree can yield 30–50 square feet of timber, which is valued at around Rs 30,000 each. With 350 trees per acre, farmers could potentially earn over Rs 1 crore in a decade.

Where Malabar neem tree is grown? 

Malabar Neem or Melia Dubia is referred to by many names. Originating from the Meliaceae botanical family, Malabar Neem grows rapidly like Eucalyptus. It reaches a height of 40 feet within 2 years of planting. Farmers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala are cultivating this tree in large numbers.

