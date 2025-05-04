We often come across the doppelgängers/lookalikes of famous celebrities - including cricketer Virat Kohli, actress Alia Bhatt and even world’s richest man Elon Musk.

We often come across the doppelgängers/lookalikes of famous celebrities - including cricketer Virat Kohli, actress Alia Bhatt and even world’s richest man Elon Musk.

Don’t you remember Musk’s doppelgänger in Pakistan who was captured enjoying meals with his friends? Okay, we have a surprise for you. What if we tell you we have just discovered ‘Animal’ fame Tripti Dimri’s doppelgänger?

Ilma Malik, an Instagram content creator, recently posted a transformation video of herself with the actress’s song playing in the background. In the now-viral clip, she was seen dressed as Zoya- played by Tripti Dimri in ‘Animal’.

Just like the actress, she was seen donning a black top, a pair of silver earrings with her hair tied in half ponytail. The cherry on the cake? She looked exactly like Tripti.

Watch

Here’s how netizens reacted

“Same to same”, a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Mujhe toh transition ke pehle bhi Zoya dikh rahi hai”.

A third joined, “You look exactly like her”.