Mihir Gadani, co-founder of plant-based supplements brand Oziva Nutrition, recently appeared on Figuring Out with Raj Shammani podcast. The nutrition expert shared that revealed the top three superfoods every Indian should include in their diet.

Mihir Gadani, co-founder of plant-based supplements brand Oziva Nutrition, recently appeared on Figuring Out with Raj Shammani podcast. The nutrition expert shared that moringa (drumstick) is one of the top three superfoods every Indian should include in their diet. Interestingly, he revealed that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi included moringa soup in his diet!

When asked about three superfoods for Indians, Mihir shared, "Moringa is filled with antioxidants. Cinnamon is amazing. And the third ingredient is Cezanne Bio for hair health.” Elaborting further, he states that moringa provides a number of health benefits; not only does it nourish the body, but also it helps in detox and weight loss.

No wonder Prime Minister Modi has such glowing skin at the age of 74! Obviously, the secret lies in his diet and lifestyle.

"Moringa is packed with antioxidants, which contribute to the protective mechanisms in your body. Even PM Modi drinks moringa soup. But the problem is that it is slightly bitter in taste, so extracts of moringa can be used. Cinnamon is amazing for pre-diabetics, and needs to be a part of your daily life", he said.

Moreover, as per nutrition experts, moringa is rich in Vitamin A, C and E, which are vital for skin health. In an old interview with HT Lifestyle, Dimple Jangda, Ayurveda and gut health coach, listed benefits of moringa and shared, "Moringa is a rich source of antioxidants, and is packed with essential vitamins, nutrients and minerals like Vitamin A, C, E, calcium, potassium and iron. If you are low on haemoglobin or if you are suffering from deficiencies of the above vitamins, experience hair fall, thin brittle bones or skin issues, then you must include moringa water in your daily plan.”