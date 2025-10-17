Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vikas Kohli? His brother’s reaction raises eyebrows

Virat Kohli recently visited the Wazirabad Tehsil office in Gurugram, reportedly to officially transfer the General Power of Attorney (GPA) for his property to Vikas Kohli.

Reports suggest that Virat Kohli, who recently relocated to England, has decided to assign property-related rights to his brother, Vikas Kohli. Kohli recently visited the Wazirabad Tehsil office in Gurugram, reportedly to officially transfer the General Power of Attorney (GPA) for his property to Vikas. The move has attracted attention as, with this legal authorisation, Vikas would manage and oversee the property and its related affairs on Virat’s behalf. However, in the latest update, Vikas has shared a cryptic post, hinting at the reports as ‘misinformation’.



Virat Kohli's brother's cryptic post amid property-related rights transfer reports

Taking to Instagram story, Vikas, while refraining from revealing too much about the context, wrote, “I am not surprised about so much misinformation and fake news going around these days…Some people are so free and have lots of time to do so. Good luck to you guys.”

According to Moneycontrol, Virat officially transferred his property to his brother Vikas on October 14 at the Wazirabad Tehsil office in Gurugram. During his visit, he took photos and signed autographs for the staff.

What is General Power of Attorney (GPA)?

The General Power of Attorney is a legal document that empowers someone to manage financial and legal affairs on your behalf. This could include handling property, signing contracts or managing bank transactions. It's commonly used by NRIs, celebrities and athletes who need someone to oversee their assets in India while they're away. However, it's essential to note that a GPA doesn't transfer property ownership; a registered sale deed is required for that.

Meanwhile, Virat’s Gurugram property, located in DLF City Phase-1, is estimated to be worth Rs 80 crore. He has reportedly shifted to London and is residing there with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their two children. On the professional front, Kohli is set to return to cricket action on October 19, participating in the three-match ODI series against Australia.