Did The Simpsons predicted Astronomer CEO kiss cam viral moment with HR Head at Coldplay concert? The truth is...

A viral video of Astronomer CEO (now former) Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot caught allegedly 'cheating' on their partners at Coldplay concert 'kiss cam' has taken the internet by storm. what's most intriguing was one claim, that 'The Simpsons' has already predicted this. Is it true?

A viral video of Astronomer CEO (now former) Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot caught allegedly 'cheating' on their partners at Coldplay concert 'kiss cam' has taken the internet by storm. Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, event commented live on stage on this 'couple', 'Oh look at these two,' not knowing the context. As the pair looked shocked and tried to hide their faces, Martin added, 'Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.' The 'conversation' about their cozy moment, cuddling with hand-in-hand, is all over the internet. Many 'conspiracy' theories are coming forward, from alleging ex-Astronomer CEO being a toxic boss to the cheating couple kissing before the concert. However, what's most intriguing was one claim, that 'The Simpsons' has already predicted this controversy in one of their episode.

The Simpsons predicted it?

Astronomer CEO (now resigned) Andy Byron and HR Head Kristin Cabot controversy has been the hottest topic on the Internet. However one 'theory' is going viral on social media, that 'The Simpsons' (popular show) already predicted it way before. The Simpsons is known for its bizarrely accurate predictions of the real-world over the years. Many netizens believe that this popular show has earlier predicted Donald Trump presidency, underwater submersible emergency situation (OceanGate tragedy), Ebola outbreak, and many more. Coming back to Astronomer controversy, on viral post on X, shows a screenshot of Homer and Marge on a kiss cam from an episode of 'The Simpsons'. Isn't it quite similar to what happened at the Coldplay's concert kiss cam 'capturing' Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot canoodling.

Internet reacts to this theory

One user posted, 'So the Simpsons predicted the CEO Andy Byron scandal …'

'Is there anything the Simpsons don’t know!! Tech CEO Andy Byron's SECRET relationship with HR head Kristin Cabot EXPOSED after Coldplay concert & the Internet did its thing,' said another.

Third said, 'Did the Simpsons really predict the Coldplay Concert incident in a 2003 episode?? ( The alleged affair or sighting of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron & Kristin Cabot )'

Fourth said, 'The Simpsons warned us about Kristin Cabot & Andy Byron YEARS ago.'

While many believed it to be true, it is not. It is AI Generated image. AI would have generated the viral 'awkward' moment of 'cheating couple' into Simpsons-style cartoons characters. Even Showrunner Al Jean has clarified that speculation of any prophecy by the show, saying, “We write satire, not prophecy. Any similarity is pure luck.”