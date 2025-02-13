Abhinav Arora, known as “Bal Sant” or “child saint” by his followers, has built a social media presence as a spiritual figure dedicated to prayer rather than worldly concerns.

Spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora was spotted carrying a designer Dior bag at the Mahakumbh Mela on Wednesday. The 10-year-old held onto the backpack until just before he took the holy dip in the Sagam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. In a video shared on his Instagram channel, he was seen with the black Dior backpack, informing the camera that he was about to take the holy dip.

“Mahakumbh mein bheed bhari hai. Radha Rani ki dripa se, Sangam mein dubki lagane ki meri baari aa gayi hai,” Abhinav, 10, was recorded saying while standing near the river.

Abhinav Arora, known as “Bal Sant” or “child saint” by his followers, has built a social media presence as a spiritual figure dedicated to prayer rather than worldly concerns. However, his image as a child carrying a Dior bag clashed with his persona as a spiritual content creator, leading to renewed backlash against the 10-year-old on social media.

A social media user Sanjoy Ghose questioned those who mocked young Abhinav, saying, “At such a young age, he has managed to acquire a Dior bag worth lakhs and brought it to Prayag! What have you achieved?”

A similar Dior bag is listed on the company's website for just over Rs 3 lakhs.

In the comments section of Ghose’s post, several users expressed skepticism, suggesting that Abhinav Arora was leveraging his spiritual image to generate income.

Some users drew comparisons between Abhinav and Jaya Kishori, the spiritual singer who faced controversy last year for being seen with a Dior tote.

In Abhinav's situation, some questioned whether he was carrying a genuine or replica bag.

hHowever, this isn't the first instance of public scrutiny for the 10-year-old Abhinav, in December, he approached a Delhi court to file an FIR against YouTubers who trolled him.