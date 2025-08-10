Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss scam: Bhopal doctor duped of Rs 10 lakh after fake offer to enter Salman Khan show; files FIR against...

'Not always...': Akash Deep reveals what he told Ben Duckett during controversial send-off after Oval dismissal

'Cosmic behemoth': Did scientists just discover biggest-ever black hole? It's 10,000 times heavier than...

Two star kids made debut with this film, director was thrown out midway, soundtrack and movie became blockbuster, name is...

Raanjhanaa actor Vipin Sharma slams film's AI climax: 'Heer Ranjha, Laila Majnu ki bhi ending change kar do' | Exclusive

New mom tries viral ‘stiletto challenge’ after childbirth; this ts the result

Sanju Samson tipped to replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain, gets World Cup-winner's nod

WI vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers call Chhattisgarh youth after sim mix-up with RCB skipper Rajat Patidar’s number; here’s what happened next

This Indian actor's beauty line became second-wealthiest brand in 2024, with revenue of Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss scam: Bhopal doctor duped of Rs 10 lakh after fake offer to enter Salman Khan show; files FIR against...

Bigg Boss scam: Bhopal doctor duped of Rs 10 lakh after fake offer to enter show

'Not always...': Akash Deep reveals what he told Ben Duckett during controversial send-off after Oval dismissal

Akash Deep reveals what he told Ben Duckett during controversial send-off after

'Cosmic behemoth': Did scientists just discover biggest-ever black hole? It's 10,000 times heavier than...

'Cosmic behemoth': Did scientists just discover biggest-ever black hole?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeViral

VIRAL

'Cosmic behemoth': Did scientists just discover biggest-ever black hole? It's 10,000 times heavier than...

Despite its enormous size, the newly-found black hole has been termed a "dormant" one, meaning it is not actively swallowing matter from its surroundings. Researchers behind the major discovery have described the black hole as a "cosmic behemoth." Read on to know more about it.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 06:11 PM IST

'Cosmic behemoth': Did scientists just discover biggest-ever black hole? It's 10,000 times heavier than...
The supermassive black hole is located five billion light-years away from the Earth (Photo credit: iStock).

TRENDING NOW

Scientists may just have discovered the largest-ever black hole that holds a mass equivalent to that of a whopping 36 billion suns. The supermassive black hole is five billion light-years away from the Earth. Its size is close to the theoretical upper-limit of what is possible in the universe, and is located at the centre of a giant galaxy in the Cosmic Horseshoe system -- named for its horseshoe-shaped ring of light formed by gravitational lensing. The enormous black black hole is as much as 10,000 times heavier than the black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy -- Sagittarius A* -- which has a mass equivalent to that of 4.15 million suns.

What did scientists say about the black hole?
Thomas Collett, author of the study and a professor at the University of Portsmouth in England, said of the discovery: "This is amongst the top 10 most massive black holes ever discovered, and quite possibly the most massive." Collett added, "Most of the other black hole mass measurements are indirect and have quite large uncertainties, so we really don't know for sure which is biggest. However, we've got much more certainty about the mass of this black hole thanks to our new method."

How was the gigantic black hole found?
Researchers managed to discover what they have described as a "cosmic behemoth" using a combined method of gravitational lensing and stellar kinematics, which is the study of the motion of stars within galaxies as well as the speed and manner in which they move around black holes. Despite its gigantic size, the newly-found black hole has been termed a "dormant" one, meaning it is not actively swallowing matter from its surroundings, much like the Sagittarius A* black hole (also a dormant one).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What happens when you have ghee on an empty stomach, nutritionist explains
What happens when you have ghee on an empty stomach, nutritionist explains
Mukesh Ambani writes off his Rs 1645 crore investment in this company due to...
Mukesh Ambani writes off his Rs 1645 crore investment in this company due to...
US President Donald Trump makes BIG announcement on his meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin scheduled for August 15, says, 'will take place in great...'
US President Donald Trump makes BIG announcement on his meet with Russia...
Nearly 80% employees of THIS company are millionaires, half worth over Rs 220 crore, it is...
8 of 10 employees at THIS company are millionaires, survey finds
India's biggest govt bank's profit rises 12% to Rs 19160 crore in just...; market cap reaches Rs...
India's biggest govt bank's profit rises 12% to Rs 19160 crore in just...; marke
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE