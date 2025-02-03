In the viral video, Samay can be seen pulling Amitabh’s leg by mentioning his alleged old lover and actress Rekha in a joke.

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 saw a slew of YouTubers gracing the recent episode of the show. Among them, popular comedian Samay Raina stole the limelight with his witty humour. Several snippets from his recent episode are circulating on the internet, sparking mixed reactions. One of the videos, which caught the major attention is that of Samay instilling laughter with his ‘Rekha’ joke cracked on the megastar.

In the viral video, Samay can be seen pulling Amitabh’s leg by mentioning his alleged old lover and actress Rekha in a joke. The comedian cracked a joke asking, “Sir, apme aur circle me ek cheej common hai, dono ke paas Rekha nahi hai.” And Amitabh can be seen laughing out loud. However, the video in question is fake and is recreated using AI to spark controversy. Nothing of sorts happened on the show, and Samay hadn’t pulled up any such joke on Amitabh and the show.

However, Samay did humorously shared his experiences of watching Sooryavansham, the film, starring Amitabh in a dual role, which has become famous for its frequent re-runs on television, particularly on Sony Max. He jokingly said that he'd only watched one particular film because it was constantly airing on TV, and the audience loved the relatable humour.

Big B, known for his quick wit, played along and enjoyed the banter. The comedic moment didn't end there. Samay also teased Amitabh Bachchan about a scene from his film Sooryavansham, asking why his character tested poisoned kheer twice, despite knowing it was toxic. This question left both Amitabh and the audience in stitches.

Samay also shared a humorous anecdote about attempting to visit Amitabh Bachchan's famous Juhu residence, Jalsa, but getting turned away by the security guards. He playfully joked about the encounter, bringing more laughter and warmth to his on-screen presence.

Meanwhile, Samay appeared on KBC alongside Tanmay Bhat, a comedian and former AIB member, and Bhuvan Bam, the creator of BB Ki Vines.