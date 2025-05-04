After the UPSC declared the result, some users noticed 'OBC' listed on Poorva's name. Due to this, users started questioning her eligibility, given her father's current post.

Poorva Choudhary, who has secured AIR 533 in UPSC 2024, has been on the receiving end of several social media users for missing the Other Backwards Class (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) quota. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently declared Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 results, in which Poorva secured All India Rank (AIR) 533 with 771 marks in the written examination, 165 marks in the personality test. Overall, she achieved a total of 936 marks.

Now, her father, Omprakash Saharan, a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer, has responded to allegations over her use of OBC Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) quota. He vehemently dismissed the claims, saying people simply did not understand how the rules worked. "In the case of direct RAS recruitment before the age of 40, the OBC NCL benefit does not apply. I became an RAS officer at 44. So, the claim that my daughter misused the certificate is completely untrue,” he told India Today. He is currently posted as Additional District Collector in Kotputli.

Saharan added that the same rule applies to promotions or appointments in Class I roles; if done before 40, the child becomes ineligible for OBC NCL. “That’s not my case,” he clarified. He added, "People follow herd mentality. UPSC is a trending topic right now, and many use it to gain views and followers."

READ | Meet Indian genius who has joined the largest high IQ society at age of 7, aspires to become NASA astronaut

After the UPSC declared the result, some users noticed 'OBC' listed on Poorva's name in the official results. Due to this, users started questioning her eligibility, given her father's current post. Some users claim the now-deleted posts from Poorva’s profile suggested a lavish lifestyle, which sparked more questions around eligibility. Reports suggest that as per government norms, children of Group A officers promoted after the age of 40 are still eligible for reservation benefits, provided the family's income (excluding agricultural income) does not exceed Rs 8 lakh annually.