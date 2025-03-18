Rohit Sharma-led team India defeated New Zealand in Dubai to win the Champions Trophy 2025. During the entire tournament team India remained unbeaten. Now an image is going viral on social media that to honour Rohit Sharma, Nita Ambani gifted him a Bugatti.

Following India's Champions Trophy win in Dubai, social media was filled with images of the cricketers celebrating with gifts and meeting various influencers. One image that went viral showed Nita Ambani, the Indian philanthropist and businesswoman, presenting a Bugatti car to team captain Rohit Sharma.

A Facebook page called Mumbai Indians Lovers posted the image, claiming that the car was a gift from Nita Ambani to Rohit as a reward for his leadership in the Champions Trophy win. However, this claim was later found to be false.

Fact Check: Nita Ambani gift Bugatti to Rohit Sharma?

After intevesting it was revealed that the image of Nita Ambani gifting a Bugatti to Rohit Sharma was actually AI-generated. A closer look revealed inconsistencies, such as unnatural hand positioning and different jerseys worn by Rohit Sharma in the two images, raising doubts about the authenticity of the picture.

A Google search for related news yielded no credible reports confirming the claim of Nita Ambani gifting a Bugatti to Rohit Sharma. Despite this, multiple social media posts continued to circulate the misleading narrative.

To verify the image, an AI detection tool called Sightengine was used. The analysis indicated that the viral picture was 97% likely to be AI-generated, confirming that it was manipulated and not real.

The claim that Nita Ambani gifted a Bugatti to Rohit Sharma after the Champions Trophy is false. The viral image was AI-generated, and no credible reports support this story. Fans should be cautious before believing and sharing such misinformation.