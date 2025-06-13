A newspaper ad from Thursday featuring an Air India plane emerging out of a building has caught significant attention after an aircraft of the airline crashed the same day. Air India's Flight AI171 -- a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on way to London -- crashed moments after taking off in Ahmedabad.

A front-page newspaper ad from Thursday featuring an Air India plane emerging out of a building has caught significant attention after an aircraft of the airline crashed the same day. Air India's Flight AI171 -- a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on way to London -- crashed moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The paper ad is in spotlight due to its eerie similarities with Thursday's accident, which occurred in a residential area close the airport and killed almost everyone onboard and several on the ground.

'Crazy coincidence'

On the morning of June 12, the Mid-Day newspaper, which is popular in Gujarat, featured a large first-page ad for KidZania's upcoming Father's Day weekend event. KidZania is an indoor miniature city designed for children, allowing them to role-play real-world professions such as those of pilots, doctors, chefs, and engineers. The special event is scheduled from June 13 to June 15, as per the promo.

Now, the ad company has issued a statement saying that promotional happened to be a "crazy coincidence."

KidZania pulls out ad

In fact, the ad image dates back to a formal partnership between KidZania and Air India, launched last year.

"We clarify that the aircraft image is a globally recognised architectural element across KidZania(s) worldwide and represents our Aviation Academy - an educational initiative in partnership with leading airlines, including Air India," the company said in a statement to NDTV.

The ad was prepared well before the tragic Air India crash, as part of a pre-planned summer campaign, the company added. "We remain sensitive to this tragedy and have paused any further promotion of the said visual."

One survives crash

An Air India plane traveling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad international airport on Thursday afternoon. There were 242 people on board the ill-fated aircraft -- 230 passengers, 10 crew members, and two pilots. Only one person, a passenger named Ramesh Vishwaskumar who is a British national, survived the catastrophic incident. On ground, five students were killed and many others injured as the aircraft hit a government medical college's hostel.