Did Kamala Harris wear bluetooth earring during US presidential debate with Donald Trump? Here's what we know so far

A conspiracy theory emerged, largely from Trump supporters, claiming that Harris had worn clip-on Bluetooth audio device earrings

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 01:17 PM IST

Did Kamala Harris wear bluetooth earring during US presidential debate with Donald Trump? Here's what we know so far
A heated US presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump became viral, sparking reactions across social media. Many big names like Taylor Swift and Elon Musk, weighed in on the event. According to Nielsen data, 67.1 million viewers tuned in to watch the debate.

After the debate, a conspiracy theory emerged, largely from Trump supporters, claiming that Harris had worn clip-on Bluetooth audio device earrings. Some speculated that her earrings were actually Nova H1 Audio Earrings by Icebach Sound Solutions. Notably, these earrings are designed to function as Bluetooth devices while looking like regular jewellery.

Fueling the rumours, Icebach’s managing director, Malte Iversen, said he couldn’t confirm whether Harris used their product, but joked about creating a male version for Trump. 

Despite the speculation, experts and fact-checkers claimed that Harris wore Double Pearl Hinged Earrings from Tiffany & Co., which are very different from Icebach’s Bluetooth earrings.

Harris has criticised Bluetooth earpieces for security reasons and is often seen with wired earbuds during her campaign.

A similar kind of theory went viral during the 2020 and 2016 US elections, accusing Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton of using hidden earpieces.

