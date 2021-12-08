'Did it myself': Elon Musk trolled on Twitter for his new unconventional haircut

Tesla CEO and the richest person in the world Elon Musk's new unconventional haircut is creating quite a buzz on Twitter with social media followers commenting on the same. Elon Musk, 50, who has an estimated net worth of USD 297 billion, took to Twitter to discuss his company with an international daily newspaper.

But what caught everyone's attention during the live feed was Musk's unusual swooping hairdo for the event. Tesla Silicon Valley Club tweeted, "Nice haircut @elonmusk." Musk who is very active on social media and is sometimes seen having bizarre interactions with other Twitter users was quick to respond with a laughing emoji, "Did it myself."

However, some were seen poking fun at Elon Musk's new haircut. A Twitter user @ChaseMit called the look, "The official haircut of no one around you telling you no." Others compared Musk's look with the futuristic styling sported by Gary Oldman's character Zorg in the 1997 film The Fifth Element.

Meanwhile, Desus and Mero, the comedic duo took a dig at the billionaire over his new hairdo, laying into him for a cut that looked like it had been done by a small child.

The hottest DIY hair style of 2021 pic.twitter.com/YboGjUjF7w — BogusThought - TITS, Texas (@billhuang688) December 7, 2021

Earlier, Elon Musk was also seen getting off a plane in Miami, Florida, with his 1-year-old son and users noticed the apparent similarity between the father and son's hairdos. In January, Elon Musk's son, X AE A-XII’s got his first haircut inspired by the Vikings. The child's mother pop star Grimes posted about it on her Instagram account saying she gave him an at-home trim.