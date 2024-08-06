Did Indian astrologer predict Bangladesh crisis, Sheikh Hasina fleeing country? His December 2023 post claimed...

Bangladesh is in chaos as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on Monday. She escaped on a military aircraft and landed in India. The army then took control to manage the power vacuum, ending one uncertain period and beginning another in the country's troubled history.

As information of Hasina's departure spread, hundreds of people stormed her residence. They vandalised and looted the interiors, expressing their anger dramatically. The anti-government protests have already claimed over 100 lives in the past two days. The main cause of the protests is the controversial quota system of Hasina's government. This system reserves 30 percent of jobs for the families of veterans who fought in the 1971 liberation war.

On Monday, an astrologer named Prashanth Kini shared an old post on the social media platform X. In his post from December 14, 2023, Kini predicted trouble for Prime Minister Hasina. He warned her to be careful during May, June, July, and August 2024, suggesting she might face assassination attempts. As the coup unfolded, Kini posted again, noting that his prediction about Hasina's troubles in August 2024 had come true, and he speculated whether she had fled the country.

I have Already predicted Sheikh Haseena will be in trouble in August 2024 ,

I have Already predicted Sheikh Haseena will be in trouble in August 2024 ,

Is she flee her country !!!!

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army Chief stated he had met with political leaders to inform them that the army would take over law and order responsibilities. However, no leaders from Hasina's Awami League party were present at this meeting.

With protests spreading across the country, the army chief instructed both the army and the police not to fire any shots, hoping to manage the situation without further bloodshed.