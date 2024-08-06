Did Indian astrologer predict Bangladesh crisis, Sheikh Hasina fleeing country? His December 2023 post claimed...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

Bangladesh crisis: As Sheikh Hasina flees, protesters loot fish, goat, saree, Dior suitcase from her residence, watch

Meet Nahid Islam, Bangladesh student leader who forced PM Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee Dhaka?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

8 breathtaking images of Nebula shared by NASA

8 breathtaking images of Nebula shared by NASA

7 animals with more than 10 legs

7 animals with more than 10 legs

What does Mohammed Shami's wife do for a living?

What does Mohammed Shami's wife do for a living?

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

Selfie के चक्कर में फिसली 'पापा की परी,'100 फीट गहरी खाई पर बना रही थी Reel, Video

Selfie के चक्कर में फिसली 'पापा की परी,'100 फीट गहरी खाई पर बना रही थी Reel, Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

Meet actress who met CM's son at airport, fell in love at 16, quit acting for marriage, changed religion, is now..

Meet actress who met CM's son at airport, fell in love at 16, quit acting for marriage, changed religion, is now..

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

HomeViral

Viral

Did Indian astrologer predict Bangladesh crisis, Sheikh Hasina fleeing country? His December 2023 post claimed...

The Bangladesh Army Chief stated he had met with political leaders to inform them that the army would take over law and order responsibilities

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 07:39 AM IST

Did Indian astrologer predict Bangladesh crisis, Sheikh Hasina fleeing country? His December 2023 post claimed...
Image source:
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bangladesh is in chaos as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on Monday. She escaped on a military aircraft and landed in India. The army then took control to manage the power vacuum, ending one uncertain period and beginning another in the country's troubled history.

As information of Hasina's departure spread, hundreds of people stormed her residence. They vandalised and looted the interiors, expressing their anger dramatically. The anti-government protests have already claimed over 100 lives in the past two days. The main cause of the protests is the controversial quota system of Hasina's government. This system reserves 30 percent of jobs for the families of veterans who fought in the 1971 liberation war.

On Monday, an astrologer named Prashanth Kini shared an old post on the social media platform X. In his post from December 14, 2023, Kini predicted trouble for Prime Minister Hasina. He warned her to be careful during May, June, July, and August 2024, suggesting she might face assassination attempts. As the coup unfolded, Kini posted again, noting that his prediction about Hasina's troubles in August 2024 had come true, and he speculated whether she had fled the country.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army Chief stated he had met with political leaders to inform them that the army would take over law and order responsibilities. However, no leaders from Hasina's Awami League party were present at this meeting.

With protests spreading across the country, the army chief instructed both the army and the police not to fire any shots, hoping to manage the situation without further bloodshed.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UK Riots: PM Keir Starmer condemns 'far right thuggery' amid violence, says, 'I guarantee you will...'

UK Riots: PM Keir Starmer condemns 'far right thuggery' amid violence, says, 'I guarantee you will...'

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet on Bangladesh crisis

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet on Bangladesh crisis

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Watch: Aryan Khan parties with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Suhana Khan, videos go viral

Watch: Aryan Khan parties with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Suhana Khan, videos go viral

Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: When will Golden Boy be in action today? All you need to know

Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: When will Golden Boy be in action today? All you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement