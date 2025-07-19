Did Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia break up? Rumoured couple drops BIG hint about their relationship status

Social media is abuzz with rumours that Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia have broken up after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. A quick search on both their Instagram's following pages reveals that when you search for the other's name in their profile, it shows no results.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was rumoured to be dating British-Indian singer Jasmin Walia, after several photos of them circulated online and the latter was seen attending the IPL matches of the Mumbai Indians, the team captained by the Indian all-rounder. Neither Hardik Pandya nor Jasmin Walia ever confirmed they were dating, but reports now state that the rumoured couple might have broken up as they have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans who often spotted a romantic connection between the two have now reportedly noticed that neither Hardik Pandya nor Jasmin Walia follows the other on social media anymore.

Did Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia break up?

Social media is abuzz with rumours that Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia have broken up after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. A quick search on both their Instagram's following pages reveals that when you search for the other's name in their profile, it shows no results. Many fans now believe that Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia have either had a falling out or are choosing to keep their distance.

Who was Hardik Pandya's first wife?

Hardik Pandya was earlier married to model Natasa Stankovic. The couple got divorced last year and are now co-parenting their son, Agastya. Announcing their divorce, the former couple issued a joint statement saying, "After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together as we built a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

READ | Not Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday was all set to debut in superhero film with THIS superstar who backed out after..., his name is..