Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claims she gave birth to Elon Musk's child five months ago, but the billionaire has not responded.

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has made a shocking claim, stating that she gave birth to Elon Musk’s child five months ago.

In a post on social media platform X, the 31-year-old wrote, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.” She also added a Latin phrase, “Alea lacta est” (the die is cast), suggesting that she had no choice but to reveal the news.

St. Clair explained that she had initially decided to keep the matter private to protect their child’s safety. However, she alleged that the tabloid media had discovered the story and was planning to publish it soon. “I intend to allow our child to grow up in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honour our child's privacy and refrain from invasive reporting,” she stated.

Despite the bold claim, Musk has not responded to the news. While his X timeline remained active with various unrelated posts, there was no comment on St. Clair’s announcement.

A few hours after her initial post, St. Clair thanked her supporters for their kind words. “In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off-limits for journalists,” she wrote, adding that she would be spending time with her family and stepping away from social media.

If St. Clair’s statement is true, this would make her the fourth woman to have a child with Musk, bringing the billionaire’s total number of children to 13.

Musk shares five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson—twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

He also has three children with singer Grimes: X Æ A-Xii (known as X), Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

In addition, Musk welcomed twins, Strider and Azure, with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in 2021.

So far, the billionaire has remained silent on St. Clair’s claim, leaving the internet buzzing with speculation.