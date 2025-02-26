This meeting was not just an ordinary meeting, but it also had lessons of spirituality, service and positive thinking hidden in it.

A hilarious video of Premanand Maharaj meeting Amitabh Bachchan's look-alike has taken social media by storm. In the video, Shashikant Pedwal, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood superstar, is seen interacting with Premanand Maharaj.

Pedwal, who not only looks like Amitabh Bachchan but also sounds like him, tells Premanand Maharaj that he motivates ailing people to recover quickly. He shared that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he met people dressed as Amitabh Bachchan and motivated them, which brought them mental peace and aided in their speedy recovery.

Pedwal added that the administration praised his efforts and encouraged him to continue. Now, he visits cancer patients and motivates them to recover quickly.

On this, Maharaj praised him and said, "Giving happiness to others is the greatest virtue. God cannot reach everywhere, so he has entrusted this work to people like you."

After sharing his story, Pedwal asked Maharaj how he could continue his service work in a better way. On this, Maharaj ji advises him to chant God's name while meeting people. Premanand Maharaj emphasises that providing people with the comfort of God's name is a significant service.

The nearly 4-minute video has brought smiles to people's faces, and social media users are praising Pedwal's efforts and Premanand Maharaj's wisdom.

Taking to the comment section, a user said, "great work brother," while another wrote, "You are Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike but you are doing a very noble work for the welfare of society."

A third user was also surprised seeing Amitabh Bachchan's look-alike as he wrote, "Is that really Big B?"

Meanwhile, Many well-known personalities also come to him to seek blessings and guidance from him. Recently, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma also visited him.