Rumours have been circulating for months about RJ Mahvash dating Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The speculation began when they were spotted celebrating Christmas together in 2024. Later, Chahal was seen with a mystery girl, who netizens claimed was Mahvash, adding fuel to the fire. Their recent appearance at the Champions Trophy match in Dubai further sparked gossip, with photos and videos of them together spreading like wildfire on social media.

RJ Mahvash initially dismissed the dating rumours, calling them 'baseless' and 'funny'. Amid the ongoing speculations, she recently shared a thought-provoking reel addressing the issue of obscenity but with a twist. In the video, she, dressed in a white shirt, begins by asking her fans to listen carefully–"Dhyan se suno" as she conveys an important message.

A lawyer then appears on screen, explaining that men who send obscene messages to women after 11 pm can be held liable for a criminal offense. However, just as the message seems straightforward, Mahvash takes a playful turn, ending the reel on a lighthearted note.

As Mahvash re-emerges on screen, she adds a playful twist to the message, whispering "ye sab subah karna" (do all this in the morning) when referring to obscene messages like "You look beautiful” etc from men. In the caption, Mahvash writes, "10:59 : Hello ___11:00: Haha just kidding," further emphasising the lighthearted nature of the video. Notably, Mahvash disabled comments for this post, leaving her followers to interpret the message without being able to respond.



Meanwhile, a recent video circulating on social media appears to validate the rumours surrounding Mahvash's relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal, following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. In the clip, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is seen acknowledging Chahal's past struggles and expressing gratitude to Mahvash for being a positive influence in Chahal's life. Pandya's statement suggests that Chahal is now in a better emotional place, lending credibility to the ongoing speculation about his relationship with Mahvash.

