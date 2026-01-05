Dhurandhar craze takes over Pakistan, viral wedding video shows women dancing to Ayesha Khan's 'Shararat'

What! Nikhil Dwivedi says Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday are not 'star kids' for THIS reason: 'Mujhe yeh beimani lagti hai'
VIRAL
A Pakistani wedding dance to the Dhurandhar song ‘Shararat’ has gone viral on social media.
A viral video from Pakistan, women dancing to the popular Bollywood song ‘Shararat’ from the film Dhurandhar at a wedding celebration, has captured the internet’s attention.
The video, reportedly from a wedding function in Pakistan, shows women dressed in elegant traditional outfits performing a well-coordinated dance to Ayesha Khan’s hit song ‘Shararat’. Their lively expressions, confident steps, and perfect coordination set them apart.
Shared widely across social media platforms, the performance impressed viewers on both sides of the border. Many netizens praised the dancers for their dedication and grace. The joyful atmosphere of the wedding, combined with the Bollywood beats, made the clip highly shareable.
Dance on Dhurandhar Movie Song Shararat at Pakistani Wedding pic.twitter.com/Utn7kxOGo4— Rosy (@rose_k01) January 4, 2026
Social media users quickly praised the dancers’ energy and coordination. Many noted how Bollywood music brings people together despite political tensions, while others admired how well the song suited a Pakistani wedding, showing that good music transcends boundaries.