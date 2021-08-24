Dhuaan Dhuaan Dulhan! Bride makes rings of smoke dressed in heavily embellished wedding dress - WATCH viral video

Indian weddings are nothing short of a festival in any household. Relatives, cousins, everyone gathers around the bride and groom for their special day and makes the most of the festivities. Recently, a lot of Indian wedding videos have been going viral on social media. While in some videos the bride and groom can be seen dancing, in others the couple can be seen making grand entries to the wedding venue.

However, the video which is currently going viral on social media shows the bindaas attitude of the bride as she can be seen having a hookah before her wedding, making smoke rings.

In the video that is now going viral on Instagram, the bride can be seen sitting all dressed up in her heavily embellished Indian wedding attire with a full face of make-up on, but what caught the attention of the netizens was the large hookah pipe in her hand and how she puffed away smoke in style.

Watch the viral video here.

What adds a rustic touch to the video is that it is set on Baadshah's popular song 'Baawla'. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'trending dulhaniya'. Sharing the video on the Instagram profile, the page captioned it saying, "Tag the bride who will not leave the hookah at all on her wedding day."

So far, the viral video has been liked by more than 700 people and users have also dropped hundreds of comments on the post, appreciating the bride's unique style.