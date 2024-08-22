Twitter
This tennis star has mansions in multiple countries, net worth is over Rs 2000 crore, he is…

Ranvir Shorey, Tisca Chopra, Sonali Kulkarni join International Emmy Awards as panelists: 'Being part of...'

This player's newly launched Youtube channel breaks record, it is not Virat Kohli, Messi, LeBron James'...

Red passport of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina revoked by Bangladesh authorities, know what it means

Doctor rape-murder case: Abhishek Banerjee finally breaks silence amid rift reports with CM Mamata Banerjee

Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this school, its fees is...

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers worldwide. His daughter Ziva Dhoni too is quite a sensation on social media.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this school, its fees is...
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni with daughter Ziva (Image/Instagram)
One of the most renowned cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is an inspiration to millions. Hailed as captain cool, Dhoni is widely known for his inestimable skills and skilful overview of the game. 

In 2010, the cricketer tied the knot with the love of his life, Sakshi Singh. The 'power couple' embraced parenthoood in 2015 with the arrival of their daughter, Ziva Dhoni. 

Just like her father, Ziva too is quite popular on social media. She is often captured spending time with her parents. She studies in the Taurian World School, which is one of the most reputed schools in Ranchi, the cricketer's hometown. 

What is the fees of Ziva's school?

The fees of Taurian World School is highter as compared to the other schools. Starting from nursery to grade one, the annual fees is Rs 2,50,000. The annual boarding fees is Rs 4,70,000. 

From grade second to eighth, the annual fees stands at Rs 2,75,000 and from class ninth to twelfth, the fees goes to Rs 3,05,000. The school is affiliated with the Central Board of Seconday Education (CBSE). 

Ziva is currently studying in third grade. 

About Taurian World School

Established by Amit Bajla in 2008, the school is spread across 65 cres of land. According to the Education Today magezine, it is ranked as number one school in Ranchi and Jharkhand. Along with studies, the school offers holistic learning and various engaging activities such as organic farming, horse riding etc. 

Taurian World School enjoys a wide reputation due to its diverse faculty which includes international teachers as well. The school provides practical knowledge to its kids, along with offering a range of activities such as swimming, yoga, etc for the mental and physical well-being. 

When Mahi missed Ziva's birth for the nation

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, aka Mahi, missed his daughter's birth when he was swamped with his national duties in 2015, during the world cup tournament. His wife Sakshi was delivering their first baby and Mahi was in Australia during the tournament. 

He also kept his phone off during crucial games. However, his family reached out to Suresh Raina and delivered the good news. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
