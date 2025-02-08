This man restores Dhirubhai Ambani’s vintage Cadillac, once owned by K Balaji, preserving a piece of India's business legacy.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is one of India's wealthiest individuals, with a net worth of over Rs 8 lakh crore. The Ambani family is known for their lavish lifestyle, including their 27-storey Mumbai residence, Antilia, worth Rs15,000 crore. One of the highlights of their extravagant lifestyle is their love for luxury cars. Their famous Jio Garage houses over 170 premium vehicles, including some of the most expensive cars in India.

One such historic car, a classic left-hand drive Cadillac sedan, originally belonged to Dhirubhai Ambani before being sold to renowned film producer K Balaji, who was also actor Mohanlal’s father-in-law. The car became a significant part of many Tamil films produced by Balaji before it was moved from Chennai to Kochi.

Mohanlal Restores the Classic Cadillac

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who is passionate about cars, decided to restore this legendary vehicle. Originally painted maroon, the Cadillac underwent extensive restoration at Flamingo Garage in Kochi, where it was repainted to preserve its vintage charm. The car, which carries the registration number MAS 2100, now stands in pristine condition. Although the exact details of the purchase date are unclear, its association with one of India's most influential industrialists adds immense historical value to the vehicle.

Mohanlal’s Love for Luxury Cars

Mohanlal himself owns an impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including the Hindustan Ambassador MK4, Range Rover Autobiography, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Toyota Innova Crysta. His passion for automobiles is well-known, making him the perfect custodian for the historic Cadillac.

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Garage

Mukesh Ambani shares a deep fascination with luxury cars, and his Jio Garage is one of India's largest private car collections. Some of the most prestigious vehicles in the collection include a Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard, Aston Martin Rapide, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and Tesla.

The Ambani family’s passion for luxury extends beyond cars, influencing the grandeur of Antilia, their multi-billion-dollar home. Meanwhile, Dhirubhai Ambani’s Cadillac, now preserved under Mohanlal’s care, remains a lasting symbol of a legendary business legacy.