Nita Ambani is celebrating her 60th birthday. Let's have a look at her iconic love story with Mukesh Ambani.

Nita Ambani, wife of businessman Mukesh Ambani, is celebrating her 60th birthday on November 1. Known not only as the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Nita has made a mark with her philanthropy, dedication to her family, and commitment to various causes. Her influence and accomplishments impressed Mukesh's father, Dhirubhai Ambani, who played a pivotal role in their meeting and eventual marriage. As we celebrate her milestone birthday, let's revisit how Nita and Mukesh’s love story began and grew into one of India’s most admired relationships.

The story of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s first meeting sounds like something straight out of a fairytale. Dhirubhai Ambani, the legendary founder of Reliance, first saw Nita at a cultural event where she was performing Bharatnatyam. Captivated by her grace and talent, he felt she would be an ideal match for his son, Mukesh. Taking the matter into his own hands, he personally reached out to Nita, proposing that she meet Mukesh. This simple suggestion set the stage for what would later become an iconic love story.

Mukesh and Nita’s connection grew as they spent more time together. In a memorable moment that solidified their relationship, Mukesh proposed to Nita in a spontaneous yet impactful way. While they were on a drive one day, Mukesh stopped the car at a traffic signal, looked over to Nita, and asked if she would marry him. Surprised by the unexpected proposal, Nita hesitated. Mukesh then playfully told her that he wouldn’t start the car again until she gave him an answer. This lighthearted yet sincere gesture won Nita’s heart, and she said yes, beginning a partnership that has flourished over the years.

As a couple, Mukesh and Nita have been a constant source of support for each other. When Mukesh took on the leadership of Reliance Industries, Nita led several significant initiatives in education, healthcare, and sports. She became the chairperson of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and played a key role in establishing the Mumbai Indians IPL cricket team. Nita’s commitment to the community is evident in her work with the Reliance Foundation, through which she has championed numerous philanthropic projects across India.

Despite her many achievements, Nita has always prioritized her family, supporting her three children—Akash, Isha, and Anant—and now their spouses and children. Known for her organizational skills, Nita oversees every detail of the family’s grand weddings, which are often talked about for their elegance and charm.

As she celebrates her 60th birthday, Nita Ambani’s journey reflects the strength of a partnership built on mutual respect, shared dreams, and love. Her story with Mukesh continues to inspire, showing how a deep connection and a shared commitment to family and community can create an enduring legacy.