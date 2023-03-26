'Dhire Dhire samajh aa raha hai...': Father puts WhatsApp status on Amitabh Bachchan's Baghban after argument with son

Pic: B.R. Films

People usually update their WhatsApp statuses based on how they are feeling. People of various ages have developed this practise, including senior citizens who enjoy updating their statuses to reflect their moods. Similarly, a father takes a jibe at his son after having an argument. The son updated his father's status on Twitter. The status mentioned the well-known Bollywood film "Baghban."

Ujjawal Athrav took Twitter to share how his father responded after an argument. The Atharv posted a screenshot of his father's status with the caption, "Had a small argument with dad last night, dad’s WhatsApp story in morning."

The father's status stated that it is now obvious why Amitabh Bachchan's character in "Baghban" adopted a child despite having four children already “Dhire dhire samjh me aa raha hai ki baghban mein Amit ji ne 4 beton k rahte ek bacha kyun adopt kiya tha". Translated to English, the father's status reads as follows "I am slowly understanding why Amit Ji adopted a child in Baghban while having four sons."

The post by Atharv immediately became viral. The father's scathing response left internet users in disbelief, and they were unable to stop laughing.

This status has been viewed over 122k times and sparked a flood of Twitter replies.

The responses on the status are hilarious, one user wrote " someone pls ban Baghban. Made lives hell". Another user said, "Dad joined dheere dheere trend in savage style."