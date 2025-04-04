Dhinchak Pooja recently released a series of reels, revisiting her popular songs against the backdrop of Mumbai's famous landmarks. In one of her latest videos, she recreated "Selfie Maine Leli Aaj" and "Swag Mera Style Hai" while exploring Mumbai.

Dhinchak Pooja, who went viral for her 2017 release "Selfie Maine Leli Aaj", has resurfaced in the public eye. She recently released a series of reels, revisiting her popular songs against the backdrop of Mumbai's famous landmarks. In one of her latest videos, she recreated "Selfie Maine Leli Aaj" and "Swag Mera Style Hai" while exploring Mumbai.

In what many are calling her "Comeback," as she posted a series of Instagram reels, showcasing her enjoying and dancing to her hit songs. She shot these reels while visiting Mumbai's beaches, streets, and popular spots like the Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

However, Dhinchak Pooja's recreation to her song "Selfie Maine Leli Aaj" shot infront of Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, once again caught the attention of social media users. In the video she can be seen performing simple dance moves while lip-syncing. She also recorded reels with some Instagram influencers at Mumbai beaches. I a seperate video shot at the Gateway of India, showed her singing the lyrics to her song "Swag."

Additionally, she also visited the Bollywood Theme Park in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai. There, she rode a bike while performing her song "I am a biker," which had previously gained significant popularity.

Social media reaction

As her recreation to her 2017 release "Selfie Maine Leli Aaj" went viral, social media users reacted with excitement to the singer's videos, years after she became an internet sensation.

Taking to the comment section, one user commented, "2017 k baad wapas?" (Back after 2017?). Another wrote, "Comeback nai hora dd har manjao" (You can't make a comeback, give up).

A third user wrote, "Vibe to hai bhai."

"Aaj bhi dum hai gaane mein!!!," wrote a fourth user.

However, a seperate section of user also noticed that she is getting old as a user wrote, "Is she getting old?" While another said,"Our idol become older (sic)".

How Dhinchak Pooja became viral?

Indian YouTuber Pooja Jain, known as Dhinchak Pooja, gained internet fame in 2017 with her music videos. However, many people did not enjoy her videos, instead labeling her the "Queen of cringe pop."

Her song "Selfie Maine Leli Aaj" was one of her creations that gained significant attention online, leading to her fame. She also appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss after becoming popular for her cringe-worthy yet viral music compositions.