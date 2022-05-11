Dhinchak Pooja is back with her new song 'ek aur selfie lene do'

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

Screengrab from the new video

Dhinchak Pooja, who took the internet by storm with her song ‘selfie maine leli aaj’ in 2017, has now dropped another music video.

In the new music video titled - ‘ek aur selfie lene do’, Pooja can be seen taking selfies in front of replicas of the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty.

‘Raat ke baj gay ek ya do, ek aur selfie lene do,’ she sings while posing in front of the replica monuments with her phone.

Dhinchak Pooja, whose original name is Pooja Jain, left netizens saying ‘bas karo’ everytime she released a song on YouTube.

Watch her new video here:

Released on May 7, the video has over 25K views. She went viral in 2017 for her songs Selfie Maine Le Li, Swag Wali Topi.

The song has garnered several hilarious reactions on social media.

Big fan mam pic.twitter.com/aFUNnRCugU — Ravi Nagar (@Nagar_ravi21) May 10, 2022

