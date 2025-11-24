FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dharmendra passes away at 89: 7 memorable films that define veteran actor's legacy in Indian cinema

Dharmendra dies at 89: A heartfelt look at 7 timeless films that defined his journey in Hindi cinema.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 02:46 PM IST

Dharmendra passes away at 89: 7 memorable films that define veteran actor's legacy in Indian cinema
Bollywood has lost one of its most cherished stars. Dharmendra, lovingly known as the 'He-Man of Hindi Cinema,' passed away today at the age of 89, leaving fans heartbroken. As tributes pour in from all over the world, this is the perfect moment to look back at the movies that shaped his six-decade-long career and made him an icon of Indian cinema.

Here are 7 memorable films featuring the veteran actor, showcasing why he will always be Bollywood’s original He-Man.

1. Sholay (1975)

Dharmendra's role as Veeru made him one of the most loved actors of his time. Whether it was his friendship with Amitabh Bachchan or his chemistry with Hema Malini, fans embraced every shade of Veeru. His famous line, 'Basanti, in kutto ke samne mat nachna!' still echoes through Indian audiences.

2. Chupke Chupke (1975)

In Chupke Chupke, Dharmendra's effortless humour and natural warmth made the film a classic. Paired with Sharmila Tagore, he created one of Hindi cinema’s most lovable comedic performances. Even today, people revisit the film just to enjoy Dharmendra’s light-hearted charm.

3. Phool Aur Patthar (1966)

This film changed everything for Dharmendra. His performance earned him his first Filmfare nomination and turned him into a pan-India star. For many fans, Phool Aur Patthar marks the true beginning of Dharmendra’s legendary journey.

4. Satyakam (1969)

Dharmendra's role as Satyapriya, a man struggling to hold onto honesty in a corrupt world, Dharmendra delivered a heartbreaking and sincere portrayal. Critics and fans still describe it as one of the most powerful roles in Hindi cinema.

5. Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)

Before Sholay, Dharmendra had already built his image as an action hero with Mera Gaon Mera Desh. His character, a former criminal fighting against injustice, gave audiences the perfect mix of action, intensity, and empathy.

6. Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

Dharmendra brought a delightful energy to Seeta Aur Geeta with his mischievous smile, easygoing humour, and lovely on-screen chemistry with Hema Malini. His playful performance added charm to every scene and proved that he could shine in any kind of drama.

7. Anupama (1966)

In Anupama, Dharmendra played Ashok, a calm, understanding poet with a soft-spoken nature. His pairing with Sharmila Tagore created a subtle, beautiful love story that still touches audiences today.

