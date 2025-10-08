Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Dhanteras 2025: Know why buying gold, silver on this day is considered auspicious

Celebrate Dhanteras 2025 on October 18. Know its date, significance, puja muhurat, and why buying gold and silver brings wealth, health, and Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 05:17 PM IST

Dhanteras 2025 marks the start of the Diwali festival and is celebrated across India with great devotion and enthusiasm. Observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, Dhanteras is a day that symbolises wealth, prosperity, and good fortune.

Traditionally, people consider it highly auspicious to buy gold, silver, and other valuables on Dhanteras, believing these purchases bring prosperity and help protect their wealth throughout the year. In 2025, Dhanteras falls on 18th October, with the Puja Muhurat from 7:16 pm to 8:20 pm, a time considered ideal for performing rituals.

Why do people buy gold and silver on Dhanteras?

Gold and silver have always been highly valued in Indian culture, not only as wealth but also as symbols of purity, strength, and divine blessings. The tradition of purchasing these metals on Dhanteras carries deep cultural and spiritual meaning.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja date, rituals, auspicious timings, spiritual significance, celebrations

Gold

In Hindu tradition, gold is a sign of wealth; it represents purity and spiritual prosperity. Gold is associated with Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and fortune, worshipped during Diwali. Buying gold on Dhanteras means that you are inviting Lakshmi’s blessings into the home, ensuring wealth, happiness, and positive energy throughout the year.

Silver

Silver symbolises strength, emotional balance, and mental peace. It is also connected with Chandra, the moon god, and is believed to protect households from negative energies. Silver’s cooling and stabilising properties make it an ideal choice for Dhanteras.

The spiritual significance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras also marks the birth of Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda, who is believed to have carried Amrit during the Samudra Manthan. Worshipping him on this day is said to bring health, wellness, and longevity to households.

By observing Dhanteras rituals and purchasing precious metals, devotees honour both Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari, seeking blessings for material abundance and good health.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025 Calendar: When is Dhanteras, Kali Chaudas, Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, Bhaiya Dooj and Chhath Puja? Check complete list of dates here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
