Here’s a list of 5 inauspicious things that everyone should avoid buying on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras, celebrated on the thirteenth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Kartik, marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. This auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of health and wellness, and is traditionally a time for purchasing gold, silver, and new utensils. However, there are certain items considered inauspicious to buy on this day. Here are five things to avoid:

Cutlery and Sharp Objects

Buying knives, scissors, or any sharp instruments on Dhanteras is discouraged. These items are believed to bring negativity and can cut off prosperity and good luck. Instead, focus on purchasing items that symbolize abundance and harmony.

Brooms and Cleaning Tools

While cleanliness is important, buying brooms or cleaning tools on Dhanteras is seen as inviting poverty. It is believed that such purchases can sweep away wealth and auspiciousness. Save these purchases for another day to ensure prosperity.

Broken or Defective Items

Purchasing damaged or defective goods is considered inauspicious on Dhanteras. It is believed that these items can bring bad luck and misfortune into your home. Always opt for new and intact products to welcome good vibes.

Black Clothes

While clothing can be a thoughtful gift, buying black clothes on Dhanteras is generally avoided. Black is associated with mourning and negativity. Opt for bright, vibrant colours that resonate with the festive spirit instead.

Mundane Items

Avoid buying items that lack significance or value, such as plastic utensils or daily household items that don’t symbolize prosperity. Dhanteras is a time to invest in meaningful purchases that enhance your home and wealth.