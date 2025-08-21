Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage 'fake': 'Just because I am not speaking...'

Revealing if she and Yuzvendra Chahal were faking their marriage towards the end, Dhanashree Verma told Humans of Bombay, "There is a reason why we say personal life. It has to be private. A coin has two sides. You cannot clap with a single hand."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 11:50 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage 'fake': 'Just because I am not speaking...'

In March this year, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma officially got divorced after over 4 years of marriage. After Yuzvendra Chahal's explosive interview following their divorce, Dhanashree Verma has now opened up about her separation from the cricketer, especially after he told influencer Raj Shamani that both he and Dhanashree Verma were faking their relationship towards the end.

Did Dhanshree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal fake their marriage? 

Revealing if she and Yuzvendra Chahal were faking their marriage towards the end, Dhanashree Verma told Humans of Bombay, "There is a reason why we say personal life. It has to be private. A coin has two sides. You cannot clap with a single hand. Just because I am not speaking doesn’t give anybody the power to take advantage of that. It's not correct, and I don’t think it should happen with anybody. It's done and dusted, please move on. I do have lots to talk about it, I have my side of the story to it, but do I want to delve into that? No. Right now, I am working on fixing myself."

Is Dhanashree Verma dating again after her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal? 

Dhanshree Verma, in the same interview, also revealed whether she is open to finding love again after her ugly breakup and divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. "I think we all want love in life. Who doesn’t want to be loved? We all hope, and sometimes love is also something that drives you. I agree that self-love is a priority, but apart from that, if there is something good written for me ahead of my life, then why not? Because everybody, including my parents and friends, wants that for me. I, too, want something good in life. Love is very Bollywood, and I want to go through all that," she said. 

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in December 2020. However, after over 4 years of marriage, they finalised their divorce on March 20 this year.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan bows down, admits to being 'very nervous' during first public speech at The Ba***ds of Bollywood event: 'If something goes wrong...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
