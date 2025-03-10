VIRAL
Since the news of divorce came to light, Dhanashree Verma has been facing online trolling. While netizens seemed pleased to see Chahal engaging with Mahvash.
A day after cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash at the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand in Dubai, Dhanashree Verma has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story. The comes amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with the cricketer. Since the news of divorce came to light, Dhanashree has been facing online trolling. While netizens seemed pleased to see Chahal engaging with Mahvash. Now, Dhanashree shared a quote that read, "Blaming women is always in fashion."
While Chahal was seen sporting layered clothing despite the approaching summer, Mahvash opted for a more casual look. The two were spotted chatting after the 43rd over of New Zealand’s innings. Chahal and Mahvash were also seen in an Instagram video posted by actor Vivek Oberoi. In the clip, Oberoi asked Chahal about the probable outcome of the match, to which the cricketer expressed his support for India, a prediction that appeared to hold true given the course of the game.
Dhanashree is a YouTube content creator and choreographer, who met Chahal during COVID-19 lockdown. Later, the duo got married on December 22, 2020. Recently, Yuzvendra also shared a cryptic post about ‘Karma’, which grabbed a lot of attention. "Karma never loses an address," the cricket wrote. He suggested that a person’s actions, whether good or bad, eventually come back to them. Dhanashree first gained popularity as a content creator through her dance videos on YouTube. She has over 6.2 million followers on Instagram.
