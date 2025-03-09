Fans speculated that her post was a subtle hint at her divorce from Chahal.

Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been in the news for their divorce for the past few weeks. Amid this, Dhanashree shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story on International Women’s Day, March 8. The 28-year-old wrote, “God is within her, she will not fall." In the caption, she added, “To all the women out there, being fearless, truthful, strong, patient, and doing everything for their people, let’s celebrate us. Things will get better for us soon." Fans speculated that her post was a subtle hint at her divorce from Chahal. Check out her story below:

Dhanashree, a YouTube content creator and choreographer, is currently focusing on her work. Dhanashree also shared a dance video on her Instagram on Sunday. Recently, Yuzvendra also shared a cryptic post about ‘Karma’, which grabbed a lot of attention. "Karma never loses an address," the cricket wrote. He suggested that a person’s actions, whether good or bad, eventually come back to them. Dhanashree and Chahal met during COVID-19 lockdown and later got married on December 22, 2020. Dhanashree first gained popularity as a content creator through her dance videos on YouTube. Her influence extends to Instagram as well, with over 6.2 million followers.

