Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce, reveals his sweet nickname for her

Dhanashree Verma, who often goes viral on the internet for her dance reels, has once again gained audiences' attention, this time for her candid confessions in the aftermath of her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. In her latest vlog on YouTube with Farah Khan, Dhanashree Verma welcomed the famed director and choreographer into her home and also spoke to her about her bond with Chahal post their highly-publicised divorce.

Are Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal still in touch after their divorce?

Farah Khan was quick to point out the questions about Dhanashree Verma's personal life in the blog. The dancer and influencer calmly told Farah Khan that after the end of their four-year marriage, things between her and Yuzvendra Chahal have now "settled down". Sharing an affectionate detail about their current bond, Dhanashree Verma said, "I am in touch with Yuzi also on messages. He used to call me maa, he is sweet only."

Dhanashree Verma's upcoming projects

On the work front, Dhanashree Verma is now all set to participate as one of the contestants in Ashneer Grover’s upcoming reality show Rise & Fall, which premieres on Amazon MX Player on September 6, 2025.

What happened between Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal?

A family court, in March this year, allowed the joint plea filed by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma seeking divorce by mutual consent. Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. In later interviews, Chahal also claimed that for months before their divorce was finalised, he and Dhanashree Verma were "faking" their marriage, a claim the latter has vehemently denied.

